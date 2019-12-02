GENEVA — A compliance panel with the World Trade Organization rapped EU on Monday for continuing illegal subsidies to European plane maker Airbus that harm rival Boeing.

Though the EU is certain to appeal, the WTO’s appellate body is set to become unable to hear new cases starting next week. WTO rules require the body to have at least three members. Two of the organization’s three members are set to exhaust term limits on Dec. 11, but the U.S. has blocked appointments to the appellate body, alleging it has overstepped WTO rules.

The Airbus subsidies prompted the Trump administration to impose tariffs on nearly $7.5 billion worth of European goods in October.