AirBnB Exec on Deck for Manafort Fraud Trial

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (CN) – A day after wrapping up with their star witness in the trial of Paul Manafort, prosecutors will continue to build the case Wednesday that the former Trump campaign chairman committed bank and tax fraud.

With several government witnesses still in the wings, the testimony of Darin Evenson, director of customer experience at AirBnB, is expected to shed light on a $2.8 million condo Manafort purchased in New York City.

Prosecutors contend that Manafort used untaxed funds wired from Cyprus to acquire the property, and that, despite using the condo as a rental unit, he falsely misclassified it as a second, owner-occupied home.

Manafort’s motive for undertaking the scheme, prosecutors allege, was so he could obtain a more favorable loan when applying for a mortgage elsewhere. According to the indictment, Manafort’s ploy worked: a bank gave him a loan of $3.1 million based on the representations he made about the Howard Street property.

Prosecutors said Wednesday evening that at least seven more witnesses are expected to testify on behalf of the special counsel by Friday. They expect their case will rest at that point.

The ambition was welcomed by U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III, who over the course of proceedings has regularly prodded prosecutors to “hurry it up.”

“Judges should be patient,” Ellis said Wednesday. “They made a mistake when they confirmed me. I’m not patient.”

At the start of trial Thursday, Judge Ellis apologized for having lashed out Wednesday afternoon at prosecutors.

The apology came after the special counsel brought a motion this morning that urged Ellis to correct what it called his incorrect suggestion to the jury “that the government had acted improperly and in contravention of court rules.”

“This prejudice should be cured,” the filing states.

On Wednesday afternoon following testimony from IRS revenue agent Michael Welch, the judge rebuked the prosecution over evidence that Welch had been in the gallery during other testimony.

Judge Ellis told prosecutors they must “ask specifically” if a witness can be in the room during other witness testimony.

But prosecutor Uzo Asonye challenged this assertion, noting that Ellis had at an earlier point in trial allowed government experts and a case agent to be in the room during testimony.

This noted caused Ellis to bellow at Asonye from across the bench.

Ellis said he “typically allowed case agents to remain” but not experts for either side.

Asonye drew the judge’s ire when he responded that prosecutors would “check the transcript.”

“Well let me clear, I don’t care what the transcript says,” Ellis said Wednesday. “Maybe I made a mistake. But I want you to remember, don’t do that again.”

On Thursday morning Ellis said he had not read the transcript filed this morning but was “satisfied that I could well have been wrong about that.”

“Like any human, [I make mistakes],” Ellis said. “This robe doesn’t make me more than human.”

Any criticism of counsel, Ellis said, “should be put aside.”

“It doesn’t have anything to do with this case,” he said.

It is unclear whether Manafort’s defense plans to call any witnesses. If they opt instead to rest, jury deliberations would begin immediately.

Though they have long held their strategy close, Manafort’s attorneys did indicate just ahead of the trial that they had at least a dozen witnesses at their disposal.

In opening statements last week, the defense’s argument focused largely on discrediting the government’s star witness, Rick Gates, a longtime confidante of Manafort’s who pleaded guilty in February to making false statements to the FBI.

Gates spent three days on the witness stand in total, repeatedly making the case in the Alexandria, Virginia, federal courthouse that it was Manafort who directed him to flout U.S. tax laws, commit bank fraud and coordinate the use of offshore bank accounts to stash lucrative political consulting income.

To mar Gates’ credibility on cross-examination, the defense launched into a series of attacks on his character and emphasized the crimes Gates has already admitted to committing.

From his extramarital affairs to the money he admitted to embezzling from Manafort, Gates exited the courthouse telling jurors: “I made many mistakes over many years.”

