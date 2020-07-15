Former Air Force Pilot and State Senator Vie for Texas Democratic Senate Nomination

A voter, right, signs with a covered finger before voting Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

SAN ANTONIO (CN) — Retired Air Force pilot MJ Hegar and longtime state Senator Royce West were neck and neck in the U.S. Senate Democratic primary for a chance to unseat Texas’ three-term incumbent Senator John Cornyn, according to early results reported by the Secretary of State’s Office.

With 27% of polling places reporting in Tuesday’s primary election, Hegar was in the lead with 51.9% of the vote, to West’s 48.1%.

Both Hegar and West, who has called himself the “true Democrat” in the race, have been locked in a bitter primary battle since the two advanced to the runoff in what began as a crowded 12-person race. They have clashed over experience, electability and party devotion, issues brought out at a June 29 debate that have since spilled over into social media charges of racism, sexism and possible ethics violations.

Hegar, a former Air Force helicopter pilot and Purple Heart recipient, has been aided by national progressive groups pumping millions of dollars worth of ad buys in the state’s four major media markets, and she enjoyed the backing of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and national progressive groups including EMILY’s List and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.

West, an attorney who has spent the last 27 years in the Texas state Senate, had been relying on his long list of high-profile endorsements and large-scale social media and get-out-the-vote strategies.

The eventual nominee will face off against Cornyn in what is likely to be one of the nation’s most watched Senate races.

More than a million Texans voted during the state’s two-week period of early voting, according to a Texas Secretary of State spokesman, with a large majority — 763,326 — voting in-person despite the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.