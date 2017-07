CHICAGO – Prosecutors claim in federal court that two Illinois men pledged their allegiance to the Islamic State terrorist group and provided cellphones to an FBI informant, believing they would be used to detonate explosives in overseas attacks.

The defendants are Joseph D. Jones aka Yusuf Abdulhaqq, 35, and Edward Schimenti aka Abdul Wali, 35, both of Zion, Ill.

