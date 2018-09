MANHATTAN – Three men let go from IBM after a combined 82 years of service claim in a federal class action that the tech giant “has been in the process of systematically laying off older employees in order to build a younger workforce.”

“Between 2012 and the present,” the complaint states, “IBM has laid off at least 20,000 employees over the age of forty.”

The class is represented by the firm Lichten & Liss-Riordan of Boston.

Like this: Like Loading...