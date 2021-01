BOSTON — A federal court in Massachusetts denied Mossimo Giannulli’s request for compassionate release from his five-month prison sentence. Giannulli, who, along with his wife Lori Loughlin, pleaded guilty to participating in a college admissions scam, asked the court to modify his sentence to home confinement because of the “harsh conditions” imposed in prison to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

