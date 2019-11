LOS ANGELES – A California appeals court upheld the denial of Shia LaBeouf’s anti-SLAPP motion in a case relating to an altercation he had with a bartender who refused to serve the actor and his companion alcohol. LaBeouf called the bartender a “racist” and video footage of the incident was posted on the internet and broadcast on TMZ. The bartender sued for assault and slander.

