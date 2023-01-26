Activist lawyer sentenced

BROOKLYN — A New York City lawyer who helped make a Molotov cocktail that was thrown at an unoccupied police car during a 2020 Black Lives Matter protest was sentenced Thursday to 12 months and a day in federal prison.

The sentence for Colinford Mattis is three months shorter than the one given last year to his co-defendant, Urooj Rahman, who admitted to throwing the incendiary device after Mattis purchased the gasoline used to create it.

Both are former lawyers who have been disbarred in New York.