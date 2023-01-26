Thursday, January 26, 2023 | Back issues
Activist lawyer sentenced

BROOKLYN — A New York City lawyer who helped make a Molotov cocktail that was thrown at an unoccupied police car during a 2020 Black Lives Matter protest was sentenced Thursday to 12 months and a day in federal prison.

/ January 26, 2023
This May 2020 combination of booking photos shows Colinford Mattis, left, and Urooj Rahman, two Brooklyn attorneys charged with firebombing an empty police vehicle during demonstrations that erupted in New York City following the death of George Floyd. (U.S. Attorney's Office via AP, File)

The sentence for Colinford Mattis is three months shorter than the one given last year to his co-defendant, Urooj Rahman, who admitted to throwing the incendiary device after Mattis purchased the gasoline used to create it.

Both are former lawyers who have been disbarred in New York.

