Shooter Opens Fire on Colorado Grocery Store

Police outside a King Soopers grocery store where a shooting took place Monday, March 22, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

BOULDER, Colo. (CN) — Police responded to an active shooter incident Monday at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, a college town 25 miles north of Denver.

The unidentified individual fired at police responding to the incident at the King Soopers in the Table Mesa neighborhood of Boulder. One man has been taken into custody.

Though no victims have been identified, several ambulances are on the scene and police have blocked off the road.

“Like my fellow Coloradans, I am closely watching unfolding events at King Soopers in Boulder. My prayers are with our fellow Coloradans in this time of sadness and grief as we learn more about the extent of the tragedy,” Governor Jared Polis said in a statement.

This is a developing story.