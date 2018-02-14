Multiple Fatalities Reported in Florida School Shooting

(CN) – As many as seven people have died and another 14 have reportedly been wounded by a gunman who opened fire Wednesday afternoon at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. A suspect, described by Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel as a former student of the school, is in custody.

Israel said the suspect is “about 18 years old” and was arrested without incident off school grounds.

Details of the incident remained hard to pin down as of 5 p.m. For a time there were reports that as many as 50 people had been injured. Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Florida, said in a televised interview that he’s been told there have been multiple fatalities, but could not verify the number.

Aerial footage showed police with canine units sweeping the school’s perimeter, as tactical vehicles were stationed outside a school entrance. A young man wearing a maroon shirt was handcuffed and placed in a police vehicle around 4 p.m.

According to law enforcement officials, the shooting began shortly after 2 p.m. local time.

Minutes later, the Sheriff’s office tweeted that “close to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School’s dismissal, students and staff heard what sounded like gunfire.”

“We are receiving reports of possible multiple injuries. Law enforcement is on site,” the sheriff said.

CBS News broadcast cellphone video purportedly captured by a student in a classroom in which multiple gunshots and the screams of terrified students could be heard.

Students could be seen rushing out into the streets on television coverage of the incident as SWAT team members swarmed in and locked down the building. Ambulances converged on the scene as emergency workers appeared to be treating possibly wounded people on the sidewalks.

Television footage also showed police in olive fatigues, with weapons drawn, entering the high school, and then dozens of children frantically running and walking quickly out under the direction of a police officer.

Some students exited the building in single-file rows with hands raised overhead to show they carried no weapons. Others held onto other students as they made their way out past helmeted police in camouflage with weapons drawn.

Emergency medical personnel pulled stretchers from the backs of ambulances as police cars surrounded the parking lot. At least one person was seen being wheeled to the ambulance on a gurney.

Coral Springs Police said on their Twitter account Wednesday that the school was locked down and that students and teachers inside should remain barricaded until police reach them.

There are 3,208 children in grades 9 — 12 enrolled at the school.

The White House said President Trump has spoken with Florida Governor Rick Scott and offered federal assistance if needed.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Nielsen has also spoken with Governor Scott as well as state and local officials.

She has briefed the President on those conversations. The governor, the secretary, and other administration officials will continue to keep the president updated, the White House said.

“We continue to keep the victims, and their friends and family, in our thoughts and prayers,” a White House statement said.

This story is developing …

