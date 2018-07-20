Acting CIA Watchdog Up for Top Job Resigns

By DEB RIECHMANN

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — The acting watchdog at the CIA, who has been accused of retaliating against whistleblowers, is resigning.

Christopher Sharpley, whose confirmation as CIA inspector-general was stalled in the Senate, sent a memo to employees at the CIA’s IG office, saying he was stepping down.

CIA spokesman Ryan Trapani said Friday that after three decades of public service, Sharpley had decided to continue his career outside the agency.

The CIA’s announcement did not say why Sharpley decided to step down, but two attorneys representing former CIA whistleblowers say the allegations that he retaliated against whistleblowers played a key role in his departure.

