ACLU Demands Release of 10-Year-Old Immigrant in Texas

(CN) – Civil rights attorneys have warned Trump administration officials they will sue Tuesday if the government doesn’t release a disabled, undocumented 10-year-old Mexican girl after Border Patrol agents arrested her at a Texas hospital and vowed to deport her.

Rosa Maria Hernandez, who suffers from cerebral palsy and has the mental development of a 6-year-old, has lived in the United States since she was an infant, according to attorneys with the American Civil Liberties Union.

In a demand letter sent Monday, ACLU attorneys led by Michael Tan said they will take immediate legal action if Hernandez isn’t released from the Baptist Children’s Home Ministries in San Antonio, where she is being held in the custody of the Office of Refugee Resettlement, by 2 p.m. CST on Tuesday.

The letter was sent to officials in the U.S. Departments of Homeland Security and Health and Human Services, which oversees the Office of Refugee Resettlement.

A spokesperson for the Administration for Children and Families at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said Tuesday that it does not comment on specific cases, to protect the privacy of children.

“On October 24, 2017, Rosa Maria was being transported by ambulance from Laredo, Texas, where she lives, to a children’s hospital in Corpus Christi, Texas for gallbladder surgery,” the ACLU’s letter states.

At her parents’ request, the girl’s 34-year-old cousin Aurora Cantu rode with her in the ambulance, which Border Patrol agents stopped at a checkpoint 34 miles west of Laredo.

After Cantu gave medical records to the agents to prove Hernandez was going to a have surgery, and told them that Hernandez did not have identification, the agents made the ambulance driver pull over and detained Hernandez and Cantu for 30 minutes, according to the ACLU.

“The agents allowed them to continue on, but stated that they would follow them to the hospital and that once the surgery was over, Rosa Maria would be processed for deportation,” the demand letter states. “Throughout the time that Rosa Maria was in the hospital, male Border Patrol agents followed her every move, sitting next to her in the waiting room, remaining in a nurse’s screening room while her vitals were taken, and even peeking into the operation area while she was awaiting surgery.”

The agents stayed in the hospital even after hospital staff told them to leave, and told Cantu she was free to go, but there were two options for Hernandez: “Rosa Maria’s mother could agree to Rosa Maria’s immediate return to Mexico through ‘voluntary departure,’ or Rosa Maria would be arrested and held in a detention center,” the ACLU claims in the letter.

With Hernandez in pain after her surgery, hospital staff held her in a recovery room overnight and Border Patrol agents stood guard at her door until she was discharged.

“They physically took her into custody, directly from her hospital bed, on October 25, 2017. The agents did not obtain a warrant before taking Rosa Maria into custody,” according to the ACLU.

The agents “detained her as an ‘unaccompanied child'” and took her to the Baptist Children’s Home Ministries, a home for orphaned and migrant children in San Antonio, the group says.

“Rosa Maria has never been separated from her parents before. Her medical condition requires constant attention, and she is completely dependent on her mother,” the demand letter states.

The civil rights group says Hernandez misses her classes at the elementary school she attends and her sisters, whom she plays with every night outside their Laredo home. The ACLU says her mother makes up games for her and her sisters designed to improve her strength, activities recommended by her physical therapists after she was diagnosed with cerebral palsy.

The letter claims Hernandez’s detention violates her Fifth Amendment due process rights and her parents’ constitutional rights to care for her.

“The Trump administration has reached a new low. It is horrendous that Border Patrol agents followed a little girl with cerebral palsy as she went to the hospital for a necessary surgical procedure and arrested her as soon as she was released,” Andre Segura, legal director for the ACLU of Texas, said in a statement.

The ACLU just resolved another legal battle with the Trump administration over the Office of Refugee Resettlement’s refusal to release an undocumented 17-year-old from a migrant shelter in Texas to undergo an abortion.

The woman, identified as Jane Doe, had the procedure last week after the D.C. Circuit ruled by a 6-3 vote that the government cannot block an undocumented 17-year-old from having an abortion.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a statement after Doe’s abortion that the D.C. Circuit’s ruling “could pave the way for anyone outside the United States to unlawfully enter and obtain an abortion” and that the ruling violated U.S. Supreme Court precedent.

Texas Republican leaders have been staunch advocates of President Donald Trump’s anti-immigrant policies. They passed a law this spring that requires local police to hold arrested immigrants, who have been flagged by federal immigration officials for being in the country illegally, and authorizes police to ask people about their immigration status during traffic stops.

The Fifth Circuit has stayed part of the law that sets out criminal penalties for law enforcement officials who don’t cooperate with federal immigration authorities, pending a Nov. 6 hearing in New Orleans.

