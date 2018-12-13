WASHINGTON (CN) – Pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy, accused Russian spy Maria Butina agreed Thursday morning to cooperate with the U.S. government.

Maria Butina in Moscow, in a photo she posted to Facebook in October 2013.

Back in July, federal prosecutors in Washington indicted Butina, 30, on two counts: conspiracy to act as an agent of a foreign government and acting as an agent of a foreign government. As part of her plea deal, however, prosecutors will drop the second count before sentencing.

Butina admitted as part of her plea today that she built and worked connections within the National Rifle Association and other political groups to gain access to and influence over politicians in the United States. Butina did so at the direction of Central Bank of Russia Deputy Governor Alexander Torshin and with the goal of advancing Russian interests in the United States.

Speculation over a plea deal has been building for more than a month, as Butina’s lawyers and the government requested multiple delays to scheduled hearings while working toward a resolution.

