Judge Denies Bail to Accused Bomb-Making Twin

MANHATTAN (CN) – A federal judge denied bail Wednesday to a New York City math teacher accused of paying students to help him and his twin brother build bombs in their shared bedroom.

Wearing navy blue prison scrubs and leg shackles, Christian Toro was joined in court this morning with about a half a dozen relatives who stood ready to post the 27-year-old’s bond.

Along with his twin Tyler, Christian was arrested on Feb. 15 after execution of a search warrant on their apartment turned up more than 30 pounds of various chemicals used in explosives, a box of firecrackers and a bag of metal spheres that could be used as projectiles in a bomb.

The items, as well as a diary kept by Tyler, were all found in a bedroom that the brothers shared, according to the 5-page complaint.

FBI Special Agent Seth Yockel explains in the filing that investigators set their sights on the Toros after arresting an unnamed student in connection to a bomb threat that was called into a high school called Harlem Prep on Dec. 4, 2017.

Though the complaint does not get into these details, the Associated Press reported that the arrested student was a 15-year-old girl whom Toro was charged on Jan. 31 with raping.

Christian Toro had taught math at Harlem Prep but formally resigned from on Jan. 10, after this student’s arrest.

Yockel says the work laptop Toro returned to the school contained compromising data, and that he and other agents interviewed Toro on Feb. 6 about why he downloaded a book about explosives to the laptop.

Toro claimed to have done so inadvertently while researching the 2013 bombing of the Boston Marathon, according to the complaint.

On Feb. 14, students from Harlem High School told the agents that Toro had paid at least two students $50 an hour to work at his apartment on breaking apart fireworks so that they could extract and stockpile their explosive powders.

The visits lasted from October 2017 to January 2018, according to the complaint. One of the students recruited by Toro was the same girl who called in the threat and who has accused Toro of raping her.

Several incriminating lines from Tyler’s diary are quoted in the complaint. “WE ARE TWIN TOROS STRIKE US NOW, WE WILL RETURN WITH NANO THERMITE,” it said.

“IF YOU’RE REGISTERED AS A SEX OFFENDER, THINGS WILL BE DIFFICULT. But I AM HERE 100%, LIVING, BUYING WEAPONS. WHATEVER WE NEED.”

Yockel says Christian’s backpack meanwhile contained an index card with the text “UNDER THE FULL MOON THE SMALL ONES WILL KNOW TERROR” scrawled on it.

Each brother is charged with one count of unlawfully manufacturing a destructive device, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Christian Toro was also charged with an additional count of distribution of explosive materials to a minor, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

They pleaded not guilty at their arraignment before Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Debra Freeman.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Hanft is in charge of the prosecution.

