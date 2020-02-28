Accountant Pleads Guilty in Panama Papers Case

MANHATTAN (CN) — Precluding a trial on massive tax dodges unearthed in the Panama Papers leak, an accountant implicated in the scheme pleaded guilty Friday.

Richard Gaffey, 75, had been one of four men arrested after the exposure of 11.5 million files from the Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca implicated leaders and luminaries in illegal asset shuffling.

“I apologize to the government and the court for my actions,” Gaffey told U.S. District Judge Richard Berman this morning, admitting to eight criminal charges.

Gaffey’s prosecution began with groundbreaking investigative journalism in 2015.

After obtaining a record-breaking trove of leaked documents, the German newspaper Suddeutsche Zeitung partnered with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project, and media companies in 70 countries on an investigation showing how the rich stashed their wealth.

Embarrassing world leaders like Russia’s Vladimir Putin, Britain’s David Cameron and the United States’ Donald Trump, the Panama Papers also turned up the heat on Mossack Fonseca, its clients and its associates. Federal prosecutors in New York unsealed their first indictments in late 2018.

Gaffey’s co-defendant, the firm’s client Harald Joachim van der Goltz pleaded guilty last week.

Pleading guilty to eight allegations of a tax-evasion conspiracy, money laundering, wire fraud and identity theft, Gaffey opens himself up to a possible 65-year sentence, but his plea deal calculates his guidelines at roughly eight to nine years of imprisonment.

His restitution is calculated at more than $3.4 million and his maximum forfeiture is more than $5.3 million.

Two other men indicted by federal prosecutors in New York — German investment advisor Dirk Brauer and Mossack Fonseca attorney Ramses Owens — are not in U.S. custody.

Gaffey’s sentencing has been scheduled for June 29 at 11 a.m.

This story is developing…