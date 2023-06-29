Thursday, June 29, 2023
Courthouse News Service
Get Litigation Reports Find Judicial Opinions
Thursday, June 29, 2023 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Accomplice liability

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Supreme Court affirmed a mother’s conviction an accessory to aggravated assault for allowing her daughter’s teenage boyfriend to temporarily live with her, despite knowing he had a felony warrant out for his arrest. Days later, the boyfriend fatally stabbed the mother’s brother. The mother was properly convicted even though the boyfriend was subject to a delinquency proceeding, not a criminal prosecution, due to his age. “One who harbors or conceals a person after they commit a felonious act, regardless of said person’s age, embarks on a dangerous course that may endanger the community,” the court ruled.

/ June 29, 2023

Read the ruling here.

Categories:Appeals, Briefs, Criminal

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...