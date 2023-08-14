Monday, August 14, 2023
Courthouse News Service
Get Litigation Reports Find Judicial Opinions
Monday, August 14, 2023 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Accessory in Vanessa Guillén murder receives 30-year prison sentence

Guillén’s killing led to changes in how the military handles sexual harassment and sexual assault cases.

/ August 14, 2023
Dawn Gomez holds her 3-year-old granddaughter, Saryia Greer, who waves at Vanessa Guillen's mural painted by Alejandro "Donkeeboy" Roman Jr. on the side of Taqueria Del Sol, Thursday, July 2, 2020, in Houston. Army investigators believe Guillen, a Texas soldier missing since April, was killed by another soldier on the Texas base where they served, the attorney for the missing soldier's family said Thursday. (Steve Gonzales/Houston Chronicle via AP)

WACO, Texas (CN) — Cecily Aguilar, the woman who pleaded guilty to helping her boyfriend dismember and bury the remains of Army Specialist Vanessa Guillén and lying to law enforcement during a two-month search for Guillén, was sentenced to 30 years in prison by a federal judge Monday.

Aguilar, 25, turned to Guillén’s family at the end of Monday’s sentencing hearing and read a letter to them.

“I do not believe my words will take away your pain. And I cannot erase the horrible actions that were done on that day of April 22, 2020,” she said.

“The question why this happened weighs heavily on my mind. And I ask myself how could I allow myself to become involved in something this terrible,” she added.

Her words garnered no sympathy from U.S. District Judge Alan Albright. Albright said federal sentencing guidelines based on Aguilar’s criminal history and the seriousness of her crimes called for a sentence of 11 to 14 years.

But Albright granted prosecutors’ request for an upward variance and handed Aguilar a 360-month sentence, to be followed by three years of supervised release.

 He told Aguilar’s defense team he could not imagine what someone would have to do beyond what she did to deserve an upward variance, including lying to police, destroying evidence and destroying “evidence of other crimes that happened to the victim postmortem."

His postmortem statement referred to testimony Monday that Aguilar’s boyfriend Army Specialist Aaron Robinson had sex with Guillén’s corpse after murdering her.

Aguilar was arrested June 30, 2020, after confessing to a Texas Ranger she had helped her Robinson cut up Guillén's body and bury it near the Leon River in Belton, Texas.

A federal grand jury indicted her two weeks later, and she pleaded guilty this past November to a charge of accessory to murder after the fact and three counts of false statement or representations. She has been in custody since her arrest.

Aguilar admitted Robinson had told her he hit a female soldier in the head with a hammer multiple times in the Fort Hood armory room he supervised on April 22, 2020.

As the search for Guillén dragged on for weeks, her family accused the Army of a cover-up and posited that a superior Guillén had told them had walked in on her when she was showering in her barracks was involved in her disappearance.

But law enforcement homed in on Robinson because his cellphone records from late April had placed him at the site where Guillén's body was found June 30, buried in three holes that had been filled with concrete.

A Texas Ranger and U.S. marshal testified Monday that Aguilar initially told police that the day Guillén went missing, Robinson had picked her up from work and they had been at home in their apartment in Killeen all night watching movies.

After police challenged that timeline based on Robison’s cellphone data, she again lied, claiming she and Robinson had gone out for a drive that night to a rural area to stargaze.

She confessed after investigators told her they had found Guillén’s remains.

She is the only defendant to be charged in the case because Robinson shot himself in the early morning of July 1 as police approached him on a street in Killeen.

Her defense attorney, federal public defender Lewis Gainor, focused on her actions after her confession, arguing she deserved a sentence of no more than 14 years.

He noted she could have invoked her right to remain silent at that point. But she made a controlled phone call to Robinson so police could listen in, and she went with detectives to the area where she and Robinsons disposed of Guillén’s body to help them locate the parts.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She picked up the broken pieces and said I’m going to try to make the best of it” Gainor said. “And she did that without Aaron Robinson. So I think there think there has to be an acknowledgment of her cooperation after that point.”

Lobbying for a lenient sentence, Aguilar’s defense team called forensic psychologist John Fabian to the stand to testify about her background.

Fabian said he had administered psychological assessments to Aguilar in jail, interviewed her grandma and adoptive mother and reviewed her extensive Child Protective Services records from her early years in Michigan.

He testified that Aguilar had a “horrific childhood.” She was abandoned days after her birth by her drug-addicted mother, who gave her up to Aguilar’s grandma. But her grandma could not take care of her, and she was adopted by a married couple at age 2, according to Fabian.

Fabian testified that Aguilar’s adoptive mother had trouble bonding with her and that was evidence of reactive treatment disorder, which he described as a stress disorder of early childhood trauma when a child fails to properly attach to their primary caregiver due to neglect, abuse or maltreatment.

He recounted that CPS removed Aguilar from her adoptive parents’ house when she was 14, then she bounced around to group homes, became homeless at 15 and moved in with a boyfriend two years later.

“Do you recall her talking about what she had to do to survive while living on the street at 15,” Gainor, her defense attorney, asked Fabian.

Fabian said she was using drugs and started doing sex work to make ends meet while she was homeless. But she was also still attending high school, which she called her “safe haven.”

The defense also suggested Aguilar had helped Robinson get rid of Guillén’s remains because she was terrified of him.

Fabian stated Aguilar had told him that shortly before Robinson murdered Guillén he had fatally shot Aguilar’s dog. And he told Aguilar he did so because if she tried to leave him for her ex-husband that’s what was going to happen to her.

Prosecutors called that testimony into question, however, by highlighting that Aguilar repeatedly told Robinson in text messages after the murder that she loved him and wanted to spend her life with him.

And, prosecutors continued, Aguilar had arranged to buy the concrete she and Robinson used to bury Guillén’s remains from a man she found on Facebook marketplace. She told police during an interview she had gotten the idea from the television series “Criminal Minds,” which she grew up watching with her adoptive mom.

Before Albright sentenced Aguilar, Guillén’s mother and three of her sisters gave statements about how her murder has affected them.

Gloria Guillén said after her daughter’s remains were discovered she went to bed for one year at the family’s home in Houston. “I have an implant here in my stomach because of the impact from the trauma,” Gloria stated through an interpreter.

Gloria also disclosed her weight dropped to 116 pounds during the depths of her misery. But she said with the help of psychologists she pulled herself out of it. “I always begged God to give me more life for the sake of my children because they would suffer even more if I left this world,” she said through tears.

A Texas Ranger's testimony for the prosecution revealed a horrific previously undisclosed facet of the case.

He stated in early July 2020 he had interviewed a woman who had been incarcerated with Aguilar in Bell County Jail, where Aguilar was briefly held before her transfer to the Jack Harwell Detention Center in Waco.

"She said Aguilar told her Robinson had had sex with Vanessa Guillén’s corpse," the officer revealed.

Guillén’s demise prompted changes in all branches of the U.S. military. In December 2020, an investigation prompted by her murder led the Army to fire or suspend 14 Fort Hood leaders.

A year later, President Biden signed a defense bill that included provisions of the "I Am Vanessa Guillén Act." The law, which took effect Jan. 1, 2022, requires investigations of armed forces members’ accusations of sexual harassment and assault be handled outside their chain of command.  

Categories:Civil Rights, Criminal, National

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

ADVERTISEMENT
Loading...