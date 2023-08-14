Accessory in Vanessa Guillén murder receives 30-year prison sentence

Guillén’s killing led to changes in how the military handles sexual harassment and sexual assault cases.

WACO, Texas (CN) — Cecily Aguilar, the woman who pleaded guilty to helping her boyfriend dismember and bury the remains of Army Specialist Vanessa Guillén and lying to law enforcement during a two-month search for Guillén, was sentenced to 30 years in prison by a federal judge Monday.

Aguilar, 25, turned to Guillén’s family at the end of Monday’s sentencing hearing and read a letter to them.

“I do not believe my words will take away your pain. And I cannot erase the horrible actions that were done on that day of April 22, 2020,” she said.

“The question why this happened weighs heavily on my mind. And I ask myself how could I allow myself to become involved in something this terrible,” she added.

Her words garnered no sympathy from U.S. District Judge Alan Albright. Albright said federal sentencing guidelines based on Aguilar’s criminal history and the seriousness of her crimes called for a sentence of 11 to 14 years.

But Albright granted prosecutors’ request for an upward variance and handed Aguilar a 360-month sentence, to be followed by three years of supervised release.

He told Aguilar’s defense team he could not imagine what someone would have to do beyond what she did to deserve an upward variance, including lying to police, destroying evidence and destroying “evidence of other crimes that happened to the victim postmortem."

His postmortem statement referred to testimony Monday that Aguilar’s boyfriend Army Specialist Aaron Robinson had sex with Guillén’s corpse after murdering her.

Aguilar was arrested June 30, 2020, after confessing to a Texas Ranger she had helped her Robinson cut up Guillén's body and bury it near the Leon River in Belton, Texas.

A federal grand jury indicted her two weeks later, and she pleaded guilty this past November to a charge of accessory to murder after the fact and three counts of false statement or representations. She has been in custody since her arrest.

Aguilar admitted Robinson had told her he hit a female soldier in the head with a hammer multiple times in the Fort Hood armory room he supervised on April 22, 2020.

As the search for Guillén dragged on for weeks, her family accused the Army of a cover-up and posited that a superior Guillén had told them had walked in on her when she was showering in her barracks was involved in her disappearance.

But law enforcement homed in on Robinson because his cellphone records from late April had placed him at the site where Guillén's body was found June 30, buried in three holes that had been filled with concrete.

A Texas Ranger and U.S. marshal testified Monday that Aguilar initially told police that the day Guillén went missing, Robinson had picked her up from work and they had been at home in their apartment in Killeen all night watching movies.

After police challenged that timeline based on Robison’s cellphone data, she again lied, claiming she and Robinson had gone out for a drive that night to a rural area to stargaze.

She confessed after investigators told her they had found Guillén’s remains.

She is the only defendant to be charged in the case because Robinson shot himself in the early morning of July 1 as police approached him on a street in Killeen.

Her defense attorney, federal public defender Lewis Gainor, focused on her actions after her confession, arguing she deserved a sentence of no more than 14 years.

He noted she could have invoked her right to remain silent at that point. But she made a controlled phone call to Robinson so police could listen in, and she went with detectives to the area where she and Robinsons disposed of Guillén’s body to help them locate the parts.