Abusive teachers

LAS VEGAS — A federal judge in Nevada found in favor of two parents who sued a teacher, teaching aide and school district after the two educators assaulted their autistic child. A substitute teacher watched the nonverbal child get hit, dragged, yelled at and be confined in small, dark spaces as punishment. The district is vicariously liable for the teachers’ abusive behavior.

/ September 19, 2022

Read the ruling here.

