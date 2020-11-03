MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Alabama Supreme Court dismissed a man’s wrongful death suit against the abortion clinic that had provided his ex-girlfriend with a pill to end her pregnancy. The suit did not comply with appellate procedure. A concurring opinion in the case signed by four of the court’s justices urges the U.S. Supreme Court to overrule landmark abortion rulings Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, and encourages “other courts across the country to raise their judicial voices” by pointing out “constitutional infirmities” of the rulings.

