Thursday, May 4, 2023
Abortion pills

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A federal court in West Virginia denied state prosecutors’ motion to dismiss a drug manufacturer’s suit arguing the 2022 Unborn Child Protection Act, which greatly limits the sale and prescription of its generic abortifacient Mifepristone, is unconstitutional. Because its vendees face possible criminal charges under the law, the manufacturer has standing to sue.

/ May 4, 2023

Read the ruling here.

