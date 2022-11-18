Friday, November 18, 2022 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Abortion pill approval

AMARILLO, Texas — Anti-abortion medical groups are asking a federal judge in Texas to throw out the Food and Drug Administration’s decades-old approval of abortion pills.

/ November 18, 2022

Click here to read the complaint.  

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...