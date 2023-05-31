Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Abortion and gender-affirming care

LINCOLN, Neb. — Planned Parenthood of the Heartland is suing Nebraska officials over a bill that both bans abortion after 12 weeks of pregnancy and prohibits gender-affirming care for minors, claiming the measure is unconstitutional because it adopts two separate acts.

/ May 30, 2023
Protesters line the street around the front of the Nebraska State Capitol during an abortion rights Rally on July 4, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (Kenneth Ferriera/Lincoln Journal Star via AP, File)

Read the complaint here.

