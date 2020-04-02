Abortion Access

IOWA CITY – A district court in Iowa entered an order agreed to by the state and Planned Parenthood, which had sought an injunction to to stop a proclamation it had interpreted as restricting almost all surgical abortions. The state clarified the proclamation only suspends “nonessential” surgical abortions and would also allow for the consideration of whether the timing of a patient’s pregnancy would prevent her from obtaining a legal abortion after the expiration of the proclamation.

Planned Parenthood voluntarily withdrew their motion for temporary injunction, and the court ruled it may continue to litigate constitutional issues raised in their complaint.