Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez listens to testimony during his double murder trial in Suffolk Superior Court in Boston, Wednesday, April 5, 2017. Hernandez is standing trial for the July 2012 killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado, who he encountered in a Boston nightclub. The former NFL player is already serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd. (Nancy Lane/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool)

Aaron Hernandez Kills Himself in Prison

ROBERT KAHN
Photo by Jeffrey Beall
BOSTON (CN) — Former New England Patriot tight end Aaron Hernandez killed himself in prison this morning, prison officials said.

Hernandez, 27, hanged himself with a bed sheet in his cell and was found at about 3:05 a.m. at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Massachusetts, the Department of Correction said in a statement. He was taken to UMass Memorial Hospital in Leominster, where he was pronounced dead at 4:07 a.m.

The suicide came five days after a jury acquitted him of murdering two men in Boston in 2012. But he was still serving life without parole for murdering Odin Lloyd in North Attleboro in 2013.

