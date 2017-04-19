Aaron Hernandez Kills Himself in Prison

BOSTON (CN) — Former New England Patriot tight end Aaron Hernandez killed himself in prison this morning, prison officials said.

Hernandez, 27, hanged himself with a bed sheet in his cell and was found at about 3:05 a.m. at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Massachusetts, the Department of Correction said in a statement. He was taken to UMass Memorial Hospital in Leominster, where he was pronounced dead at 4:07 a.m.

The suicide came five days after a jury acquitted him of murdering two men in Boston in 2012. But he was still serving life without parole for murdering Odin Lloyd in North Attleboro in 2013.

