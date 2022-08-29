Monday, August 29, 2022 | Back issues
A tank too far

SHERMAN, Texas — A federal judge in Texas denied the motions for judgment and for a new trial filed by the city of McKinney, whose police department broke into a resident’s home with a “tank-like vehicle” while chasing an armed fugitive. The city is not immune from the resident’s Fifth Amendment takings claim and the jury, which found in favor of the property owner, properly found the city liable.

Read the rulings here and here.

