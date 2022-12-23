Friday, December 23, 2022 | Back issues
A closed kitchen isn’t necessarily an abandoned one

LAFAYETTE, La. — A federal judge in Louisiana held that a KFC that closed for a few months during the pandemic did not necessarily abandon the premises of its commercial lease, and declined to grant summary judgment to the landlord on its breach of contract lawsuit against the fast-food restaurant.

/ December 23, 2022

Read the ruling here.

