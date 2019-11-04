Business 8,573 Mink November 4, 2019November 4, 2019 BRIEF Brief7, E. Coli, eggs, supermarkets WOODSTOCK, Ill. — Frye’s Fur Farm claims in McHenry County Court that Whalen Foods sold Frye’s 21 tons of frozen ground eggs tainted with e. coli, which killed 8,573 mink. Return To TopColumns Law National Regional International About Us Terms of Use Privacy Policy Masthead Copyright © 2019 courthousenews.comClick to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading...