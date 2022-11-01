Tuesday, November 1, 2022 | Back issues
737 MAX pilots scolded

CHICAGO — A federal judge in Chicago admonished Boeing-trained pilots who were trained to fly the fatally defective 737 MAX plane but whose planes did not crash, dismissing their loss-of-income claims alleging that because the fleet was grounded, they lost job opportunities. “Most people would thank their lucky stars that they weren’t on those planes, and leave it at that,” the court wrote.

/ November 1, 2022

Read the ruling here.

