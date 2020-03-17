7,000 Deaths, 180,000 Infections Worldwide

PARIS (AFP) — The number of novel coronavirus cases globally stood at 180,090 with 7,063 deaths, across 145 countries and territories at 0900 GMT Tuesday, according to a tally compiled from official sources.

Since 1700 GMT Monday there were 56 new deaths reported and 4,569 new cases globally.

The tallies, using data collected from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization, take into account the fact that criteria for counting victims and coronavirus screening practices vary from country to country.

China — excluding Hong Kong and Macau — where the epidemic was declared in late December, has reported 80,881 cases, including 3,226 deaths, with 68,869 people recovered. The country declared 21 new cases and 13 new fatalities since Monday.

Outside China, there have been 3,837 deaths as of 0900 GMT Tuesday — 43 new fatalities since Monday 1700 GMT — out of 99,215 cases, of which 4,548 were new.

The worst-hit nation after China is Italy with 2,158 deaths (27,980 cases), Iran with 853 fatalities (14,991 cases), Spain with 309 deaths (9,191 cases) and France with 148 deaths (6,633 cases).

The Dominican Republic on Monday announced its first fatality.

By 0900 GMT Tuesday, Asia had listed 92,601 cases and 3,360 deaths; Europe 63,941 cases and 2,738 deaths; the Middle East 16,594 cases and 869 deaths; the United States and Canada 5,085 cases and 73 deaths; Latin America and the Caribbean 990 cases and eight deaths; Oceania 450 cases and five deaths; and Africa 435 cases and 10 deaths.

