50 Cent bankruptcy

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A federal judge denied rapper 50 Cent’s motion to reinstate claims against his former counsel, in a suit related to bankruptcy services it provided when the rapper was sued by a woman involved in a sex tape. 50 Cent made only conclusory allegations that the law firm’s representation of rapper Rick Ross, a material witness in the underlying sex tape case against 50 Cent, prejudiced the outcome of the case or in some way harmed him.

Read the ruling here.

