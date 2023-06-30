50 Cent bankruptcy

Read the ruling here.
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A federal judge denied rapper 50 Cent’s motion to reinstate claims against his former counsel, in a suit related to bankruptcy services it provided when the rapper was sued by a woman involved in a sex tape. 50 Cent made only conclusory allegations that the law firm’s representation of rapper Rick Ross, a material witness in the underlying sex tape case against 50 Cent, prejudiced the outcome of the case or in some way harmed him.
Read the ruling here.
