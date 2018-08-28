Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including the Fourth Circuit hearing arguments Monday on a challenge to President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban; Sinclair Broadcast Group, the nation’s largest TV station operator announcing Monday that it will pay $3.9 billion for Tribune Media; a newly identified Zika antibodies produced by the immune systems of infected individuals could be the key to fighting the mosquito-borne virus, including a possible vaccine, and more.

National

1.) Democratic Senators assailed U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Tuesday, claiming his past position on net neutrality – that it unconstitutionally infringes on the First Amendment rights of internet service providers – is but another reason why his nomination should be refused.

2.) President Donald Trump on Monday announced the nominations of six more judicial nominees, including one to the Fourth Circuit and one to the Ninth Circuit.

Regional

1.) In a ruling with stark implications for the upcoming midterm elections, a three-judge panel on Monday held that North Carolina’s congressional districts were unconstitutionally drawn to favor Republicans over Democrats and said it may require new districts be crafted before the November elections.

2.) A federal judge upheld a Maine city’s ban on the bulk loading of crude oil onto tankers in its harbor Friday, derailing a pipeline operator’s plan to reverse the flow of oil along its conduit.

Science

1.) As the Fourth Circuit heard arguments Monday on a challenge to President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban, the central question appeared to be whether the president’s past anti-Muslim statements effectively doom the controversial policy.

2.) Meanwhile, back in Washington, DC, former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates told a Senate subcommittee on Monday that she had two meetings with Trump White House counsel Don McGahn focusing on concerns that former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn was vulnerable to being blackmailed by Russians.

Research & Polls

1.) A new Emerson College poll found Republican U.S. Senator Ted Cruz now holds just a single-point lead over Democratic Congressman Beto O’Rourke in a Senate race considered to be one of the hottest midterm contests in the nation.

International

1.) Mass graves from the Bosnian war are still being found – two last year. Alleged war criminals remain free. In one city, a monument to children killed in the war hasn’t been built because it would honor both Muslims and Christians.

