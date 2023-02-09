Thursday, February 9, 2023 | Back issues
3M faces class action over Teflon water contamination

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A federal judge in Alabama refused to dismiss a utilities board’s class action accusing 3M of contaminating its drinking water with PFAS from Teflon pans and other toxic chemical-containing products. It will face negligence, wantonness and public nuisance claims, but not trespass or private nuisance ones.

/ February 9, 2023

Read the ruling here.

