3D Printable Gun Man Arrested in Taiwan

(CN) — Police in Taipei, Taiwan, on Friday arrested Cody Wilson, the Texan who distributed online instructions for 3D-printable firearm parts, one day after the Austin Police Department issued an arrest warrant charging him with sexual assault for having sex with a 16-year-old girl.

Two Chinese-language news outlets based in Taiwan, the Eastern Broadcasting Company TV station and the Apple Daily newspaper, say Taiwanese immigration authorities found Wilson in a hotel. Wilson, 30, who reportedly arrived in the country on Sept. 6 and was scheduled to return Wednesday but skipped his flight, had paid a deposit to lease a house elsewhere but never moved in.

Taiwan and the United States do not have an extradition treaty, but according to the Taiwan News, Wilson’s passport is due to be canceled, “making his deportation to the U.S. possible.”

According to another Taiwan News report, the two countries have completed more than 70 cases of “mutual legal assistance” in lieu of formal extradition. Taiwanese police had been “tracing Wilson’s whereabouts through a thorough investigation of hotels and traffic intersections’ monitors in the area, and were able to contact the taxi driver who transported Wilson [Wednesday],” according to the Taiwan News.

