Top CNS stories for today including California’s state insurance commissioner announcing nearly $12 billion in insurance claims have been filed following the deadly wildfires that destroyed over 32,000 homes across the state; a Trump administration delay in Obama-era rules governing release of toxic pollutants into water violates the Endangered Species Act a lawsuit claims; with President Trump vowing to release a classified memo about the FBI that the bureau has called inaccurate, policy analysts said the divisive move is unlikely to promote transparency; attorneys for autonomous-vehicle rivals Uber and Waymo sparred with a federal judge oover what they can tell a jury when a trial accusing Uber of stealing trade secrets begins next week; a new study finds fracking operations can dangerously deplete streams, threatening local drinking water supplies and aquatic species, and more.

National

1.) Nearly $12 billion in insurance claims have been filed following the deadly wildfires that destroyed over 32,000 homes across California – now the costliest wildfire season in state history, according to the state insurance commissioner.

2.) President Donald Trump made a major announcement during his State of the Union address Tuesday night, saying the prison at Guantanamo Bay will stay open, adding to an increasingly divisive administrative agenda amid his calls for unity and bipartisanship.

5.) With President Donald Trump vowing to release a classified memo about the FBI that the bureau has called inaccurate, policy analysts said the divisive move is unlikely to promote transparency.

Regional

6.) Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility settled its case with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Monday over the National Bison Range with assurances that a solid plan has been established for the management of the nation’s largest bison facility.

7.) A Hawaii state worker who sent an emergency message about an imminent missile attack thought an actual attack was occurring, according to report issued today by the federal government.

8.) Attorneys for autonomous-vehicle rivals Uber and Waymo sparred with a federal judge on Tuesday over what they can tell a jury when a trial accusing Uber of stealing trade secrets begins next week, the culmination of a year-long case one lawyer called “the biggest in the history of Uber.”

Science

9.) Fracking operations can dangerously deplete streams, threatening local drinking water supplies and aquatic species, a new study finds.

International

10.) Los Angeles is flirting with the idea of hosting the 2026 World Cup soccer tournament, ahead of its hosting duties for the Summer Olympics in 2028.

