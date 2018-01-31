Uncategorized 

Nightly Brief

Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including California’s state insurance commissioner announcing nearly $12 billion in insurance claims have been filed following the deadly wildfires that destroyed over 32,000 homes across the state; a Trump administration delay in Obama-era rules governing release of toxic pollutants into water violates the Endangered Species Act a lawsuit claims; with President Trump vowing to release a classified memo about the FBI that the bureau has called inaccurate, policy analysts said the divisive move is unlikely to promote transparency; attorneys for autonomous-vehicle rivals Uber and Waymo sparred with a federal judge oover what they can tell a jury when a trial accusing Uber of stealing trade secrets begins next week; a new study finds fracking operations can dangerously deplete streams, threatening local drinking water supplies and aquatic species, and more.

National

A wildfire threatens homes as it burns along the 101 Freeway in Ventura, Calif. Insurance claims for last year’s deadly California wildfires have reached $11.8 billion, Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones said Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong,file)

1.) Nearly $12 billion in insurance claims have been filed following the deadly wildfires that destroyed over 32,000 homes across California – now the costliest wildfire season in state history, according to the state insurance commissioner.

President Donald Trump leaves after the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

2.) President Donald Trump made a major announcement during his State of the Union address Tuesday night, saying the prison at Guantanamo Bay will stay open, adding to an increasingly divisive administrative agenda amid his calls for unity and bipartisanship.

Brenda Fitzgerald, the director of the nation’s top public health agency has resigned because of financial conflicts of interest. (AP Photo/David Tulis, File)
3.) Dr. Brenda Fitzgerald, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention resigned Wednesday after only six months on the job because of financial conflicts of interest.
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt testifies before the Senate Environment Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
4.) A Trump administration delay in Obama-era rules governing release of toxic pollutants into water violates the Endangered Species Act and puts people, plants and animals at risk, the Center for Biological Diversity said Tuesday in federal court.
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., a close ally of President Donald Trump who has become a fierce critic of the FBI and the Justice Department, strides to a GOP conference at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

5.) With President Donald Trump vowing to release a classified memo about the FBI that the bureau has called inaccurate, policy analysts said the divisive move is unlikely to promote transparency.

Regional

A cow elk crosses a road at the National Bison Range in Moiese, Montana, while bison graze in the background. An agreement reached Monday with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service outlines management direction for the 18,500-acre range in Northwest Montana. [Photo credit: Travel Montana.]
6.) Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility settled its case with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Monday over the National Bison Range with assurances that a solid plan has been established for the management of the nation’s largest bison facility.

7.) A Hawaii state worker who sent an emergency message about an imminent missile attack thought an actual attack was occurring, according to report issued today by the federal government.

A self-driving Uber sits ready to take journalists for a ride during a media preview in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

8.) Attorneys for autonomous-vehicle rivals Uber and Waymo sparred with a federal judge on Tuesday over what they can tell a jury when a trial accusing Uber of stealing trade secrets begins next week, the culmination of a year-long case one lawyer called “the biggest in the history of Uber.”

Science

9.) Fracking operations can dangerously deplete streams, threatening local drinking water supplies and aquatic species, a new study finds.

International

United States midfielder Gyasi Zardes, bottom, falls to the ground after he was pushed by Bosnia and Herzegovina defender Daniel Graovac during the first half of an international friendly soccer match on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

10.) Los Angeles is flirting with the idea of hosting the 2026 World Cup soccer tournament, ahead of its hosting duties for the Summer Olympics in 2028.

