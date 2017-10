SAN FRANCISCO – A federal judge barred Ryan Petersen, former CEO of San Jose-based OCZ Technology Group, on Friday from ever serving as an officer or director of any securities-backed firm and ordered him to pay $240,000 in penalties for hiding the2 company’s financial liabilities from investors.

OCZ declared bankruptcy in December 2013, and Toshiba acquired its assets in January 2014.

Like this: Like Loading...