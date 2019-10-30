3 Killed, 9 injured in Shooting at California Home

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Three people were shot to death and nine others injured at a home in Long Beach, California, authorities said Tuesday.

Long Beach fire spokesman Jake Heflin told the Los Angeles Times that firefighters arrived at the home around 10:44 p.m. Tuesday to a scene “filled with chaos.” Three men were dead and the nine others were injured. Their conditions were not immediately available.

It was not known if the shooter had been taken into police custody.

Some witnesses said there might have been a Halloween party going on at the house.

Oswaldo Morales, 47, told the Times he heard as many as 17 shots. Some residents said they heard up to 20 shots.

Morales said it took only minutes for police and fire vehicles to arrive in the neighborhood.