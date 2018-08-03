(CN)) — Attorneys general from 19 states, plus the District of Columbia, most of them Democrats, sued the Trump administration Friday to revoke a settlement it reached with a company that wants to post instructions online for making 3D-printed firearms.

The filing of the complaint comes days after U.S. District Judge Robert Lasnik blocked the plans from being released until Aug. 28. He has scheduled an Aug. 21 hearing on the states’ request to reverse the U.S. State Department’s agreement with Austin, Texas-based Defense Distributed.

