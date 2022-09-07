Wednesday, September 7, 2022 | Back issues
292 years in prison

SAN FRANCISCO — The Ninth Circuit found a lower court was right to deny habeas relief to a criminal defendant, convicted of 25 felonies mostly comprising burglaries, who says his 292-year total sentence by an Arizona state court is disproportionate to the crimes. Though “harsh,” the decision was not unreasonable.

/ September 6, 2022

Read the ruling here.

