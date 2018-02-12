21st Century Fox Offers Concession to Seal Sky Takeover

LONDON (AP) — 21st Century Fox is proposing to insulate Sky’s news operations from the influence of Rupert Murdoch and his family to win approval of its bid to take over the London-based pay TV company.

The offer is part of a document released Monday that lays out Fox’s response to a regulator’s preliminary ruling that the deal isn’t in the public interest because it would give Murdoch too much control over the country’s media.

The Competition and Markets Authority must finalize its decision before making a recommendation to the government on whether it should approve Fox’s effort to buy the 61 percent of Sky Plc it doesn’t already own for 11.7 billion pounds ($16.3 billion).

A previous takeover attempt six years ago was derailed by the phone-hacking scandal at Murdoch’s British newspapers.

