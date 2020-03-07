21 Aboard Cruise Ship Off California Coast Test Positive for Coronavirus

(CN) – Vice President Mike Pence announced Friday that 21 people aboard a cruise ship off the coast of California have tested positive for coronavirus.

Pence – who heads the White House task force on the novel coronavirus – said the U.S. Coast Guard had airdropped 46 test kits to the Grand Princess cruise ship. There are about 3,500 people on board.

Those who tested positive for COVID-19 included 19 crewmembers and 2 passengers. Another 24 tests came back negative and one was inconclusive, Pence said.

The ship will be taken to a noncommercial port in the next few days where federal officials expect to test all aboard.

“We’re taking all measures necessary to see to the health of the Americans on the Grand Princess and just as importantly to protect the health of the American public and prevent the spread of the disease,” Pence said at the White House briefing.

He added the general risk to the greater public “remains low” but cautioned that older people with underlying health conditions should be cautious when traveling.

The Grand Princess was held off the coast of California after two passengers from a prior voyage became infected. One of the passengers, a Northern California resident, died from the virus, which attacks the upper respiratory system.

This is a developing story.