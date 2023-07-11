$2.2M in fees

Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Tuesday, July 11, 2023
WICHITA FALLS, Texas — A federal court in Texas awarded $2.2 million in attorney fees to states and groups who successfully claimed that a rule requiring doctors and hospitals across the U.S. to perform and insure gender transitions and abortions violated the Religious Freedom Restoration Act.

/ July 11, 2023

Read the ruling here.

Read related coverage here.

Civil Rights, Health

