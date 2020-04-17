$19 Billion Bailout Headed to America’s Farmers

WASHINGTON (CN) — Farmers and ranchers dealing with the fallout of the novel coronavirus will receive a $19 billion bailout from the federal government, President Donald Trump said during Friday’s White House coronavirus task force briefing.

The president said the U.S. Department of Agriculture will implement the $19 billion relief program for farmers and ranchers struggling to cope. Payments will be issued directly to farmers and ranchers while another tranche will flow directly toward food banks crumpling under the pandemic’s demands.

“The program will include direct payments to farmers as well as mass purchases of dairy, meat and agricultural produce to get that food to the people in need,” Trump said, noting that another $14 billion will be distributed to farmers in July.

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said the relief would be a welcome salve.

“Having to dump milk or plow under vegetables ready to market is not only financially distressing, but it’s heartbreaking as well to those who produce them, “ Perdue said.

