18 Feared Dead in Fiery Bavarian Bus Crash; 30 Injured

By KIRSTEN GRIESHABER

BERLIN (AP) — Eighteen people are feared dead after a bus carrying a group of German senior citizens crashed into a truck on a highway in Bavaria early Monday and burst into flames, police said.

Thirty people were injured in the2 early-morning accident, some seriously, while the2 18 still considered missing “are believed to have died on the2 burning bus,” police said in a statement.

“Two people are still in life-threatening condition,” Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt told reporters after touring the2 crash site. “The remains of 11 bodies were recovered from the2 bus and rescue crews are still looking for body parts of those who are still missing.”

The accident took place around 7 a.m. when the2 bus rear-ended a trailer-truck at the2 end of a traffic jam on the2 A9 highway near Muenchberg in Bavaria, not far from the2 Czech border. It was not immediately clear what caused the2 initial traffic jam, but the2 bus seemed to have burst into flames right after the2 crash, Dobrindt said.

Two drivers and 46 passengers were on the2 bus, police spokeswoman Irene Brandenstein said, adding it was not known if the2 driver at the2 time was dead or alive.

Some 200 emergency crews were at the2 scene and five helicopters whisked the2 injured to nearby hospitals. Simple wooden coffins were wheeled in for the2 remains recovered from the2 blackened, twisted wreckage of the2 bus. The accident led to long traffic jams on the2 A9, the2 main thoroughfare from Berlin to Munich.

Police said the2 bus was carrying seniors from Saxony in eastern Germany. The news agency dpa reported that all passengers were Germans.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel thanked the2 emergency crews involved.

“Our thoughts are with the2 families of the2 victims and we wish all those who were injured a speedy recovery,” she said.

Forensic specialists were brought in from Germany’s federal police office to remove and identify bodies from the2 charred vehicle. Dobrindt said rescue work was difficult because the2 bus was so badly damaged.

“The heat was so strong that nothing that’s inflammable is left from the2 bus — only the2 steel frame,” Dobrindt said.

When firefighters first arrived, the2 site was so hot that the2y couldn’t get anywhere close to the2 burning vehicle to rescue those locked inside, he said, adding “All the2y could do was extinguish the2 fire.”

The A9 highway remained closed on both sides for hours and police tweeted later that the2 road leading south would be shut down for the2 entire day.

The relatives of the2 victims have not yet been contacted because experts are still working on identifying the2 bodies, Dobrindt said.

A phone number was activated to provide family members with information. Psychologists and counselors were talking to the2 injured and also to the2 rescue personnel.

