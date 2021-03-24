13 Red States Sue to Block Biden Suspension of Oil & Gas Leases

GOP attorneys general claim the president’s executive orders pausing new oil and gas leases on federal lands are an abuse of power.

An oil rig and pump jack in Midland, Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (CN) — Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry announced Wednesday that his state has joined 12 others in a lawsuit against the Biden administration over a two-month moratorium on new leases for oil and gas drilling on federal lands.

“By executive fiat, Joe Biden and his administration have single-handedly driven the price of energy up – costing the American people where it hurts most, in their pocketbooks,” Landry, a Republican, said in a Wednesday press release. “Biden’s executive orders abandon middle-class jobs at a time when America needs them most and put our energy security in the hands of foreign countries, many of whom despise America’s greatness.”

The Bayou State was joined in the lawsuit filed Wednesday morning in the Western District of Louisiana by Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah and West Virginia. All of the plaintiff states have Republican attorneys general.

In January, in two separate orders, President Biden issued moratoriums on new development of oil and gas fields on federal land as well as restrictions on existing leases.

In his statement, Landry called the orders “an aggressive, reckless abuse of presidential power that threatens American families’ livelihoods and our national interests.”

“The Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act and Mineral Leasing Act set out specific statutory duties requiring executive agencies to further the expeditious and safe development of the abundant energy,” the complaint states. “In compliance with those statutes, the Department of the Interior has for decades issued leases for the development of oil and natural gas on public lands and offshore waters.”

Michelle Ghafar, a California-based attorney for Earthjustice, said the lawsuit brought by the red states is “not surprising.”

This is a developing story…