12 Missing After Commercial Boat Capsizes Off Louisiana Coast

An unexpected storm with hurricane-force winds along coastal Louisiana turned over a vessel with 18 people on board.

A Coast Guard crew heads toward a capsized commercial lift boat Tuesday about 8 miles south of Grand Isle, La. (U.S. Coast Guard Coast Guard Cutter Glenn Harris via AP)

GRAND ISLE, La. (CN) – Six people have been rescued and another 12 are still missing after a commercial boat capsized Tuesday off Louisiana’s Port Fourchon in the Gulf of Mexico during bad weather, according to the U.S. Coast Guard and local officials.

Parish officials on Wednesday morning called for all marine operators to assist with the search for missing passengers.

The 129-foot lift boat, named the Seacor Power, took on water around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and turned onto its side amid hurricane-force winds that took the New Orleans metro area by surprise. The storm overturned vessels and damaged property across the region, particularly along coastal Louisiana.

Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson confirmed Wednesday that 18 passengers were aboard the vessel. Louisiana has parishes instead of counties.

Chaisson said he worried there would be more bad weather Wednesday but said local officials would deal with that when it came, according to WAFB9, a CBS-affiliated television station out of Baton Rouge.

Coast Guard officials, volunteers from the region and a search plane from Texas combed the area surrounding the boat looking for passengers Tuesday evening and into Wednesday morning. So far, six people have been rescued.

A Cut Off, Louisiana, resident named Simon Bruce posted live on Facebook Tuesday afternoon from his boat near the Seacor Power. He said he had never heard so many calls for help.

“I’ve never heard so many mayday calls in my life!” Bruce’s post said. “Im on the boat an we doing 4 knots keeping the bow in the wind. Waves are breaking over the bow! A liftboat flipped.”

It continued, “A 295 class the Seacor Power 18 people on board they only found 4 people so far. An other boats have flipped an are taking on water! 10 footers with occasional 15 footers! Please pray for the lost!”

The search continued Wednesday morning for the remaining 12 people.

The Seacor Power left Port Fourchon around noon Tuesday, according to marine traffic information. Many vessel operators at the dock in Grand Isle were not expecting the severe weather.

“We knew there was some weather coming, but it’s just a little white storm. A regular thing in the Gulf,” Bruce told WAFB9. “Next thing you know, I was sleeping in bed, I woke up because I was coming out of my bed, I was hitting the top of my bunk. I was like, ‘what in the world?’”

The storm whipped through the area and left Grand Isle without water and electricity. The island’s backup generators were also damaged by the storm, according to a report by the Times Picayune newspaper.