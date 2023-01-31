Tuesday, January 31, 2023 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

11th Circuit revives inmate’s request for execution by firing squad

ATLANTA — The Eleventh Circuit overturned the dismissal of a death-row inmate’s petition requesting to be executed by firing squad instead of a lethal injection, which he has plausibly shown may not work on him due to a back pain medication he takes. He has failed to argue that an alternative injection procedure could not constitutionally be performed, however, so the issue is returned to the district court.

/ January 31, 2023

Read the ruling here.

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...