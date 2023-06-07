Wednesday, June 7, 2023
10th Circuit squashes ski pass class action

DENVER — The Tenth Circuit upheld the dismissal of a class action against a ski resort operator that did not issue refunds for passes purchased before the resorts closed during the Covid-19 pandemic. The ski pass purchasers’ contract included a no-refund policy, and while the resort owner broke the contract by closing the resorts, nothing in Colorado law supports the interpretation that this voids the no-refund clause.

/ June 7, 2023

Read the ruling here.

