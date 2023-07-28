Friday, July 28, 2023
Courthouse News Service
Get Litigation Reports Find Judicial Opinions
Friday, July 28, 2023 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

100% recyclable, or not

SAN FRANCISCO — A federal court in California dismissed a false advertising suit over Coca-Cola’s claim that its plastic bottles are 100% recyclable when the bottle caps and plastic labels are not recyclable at most California facilities. The degree to which plastic bottles are recycled is heavily influenced by unpredictable factors, such as changes to China’s waste importation policy, which are beyond Coca-Cola’s control.

/ July 28, 2023

Read the ruling here.

Categories:Briefs, Consumers, Environment

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...