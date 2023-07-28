100% recyclable, or not

Read the ruling here.
SAN FRANCISCO — A federal court in California dismissed a false advertising suit over Coca-Cola’s claim that its plastic bottles are 100% recyclable when the bottle caps and plastic labels are not recyclable at most California facilities. The degree to which plastic bottles are recycled is heavily influenced by unpredictable factors, such as changes to China’s waste importation policy, which are beyond Coca-Cola’s control.
