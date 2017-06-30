Latest Headlines Uncategorized 

1 Doctor Dead, Several Wounded in NY Hospital Shooting

DAN MCCUE
 , , , ,

(CN) –  New York City’s mayor said Friday evening  one doctor is dead and several others are fighting for their lives after a gunman opened fire at a city hospital.

Mayor Bill de Blasio spoke at a news conference Friday, hours after a doctor with a rifle concealed in his lab coat started shooting inside Bronx Lebanon Hospital.

Police said five of the injured were seriously wounded, and one had a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police Commissioner James O’Neill said the shooter then apparently tried to set himself on fire before turning the gun on himself.

A law enforcement official identified the shooter as Dr. Henry Bello, who used to work at the hospital.

The official said  Dr. Henry Bello walked into Bronx Lebanon Hospital at about 2:50 p.m. Friday with a rifle concealed in his lab coat and opened fire, killing at least one person and injuring six others. He then apparently killed himself.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

%d bloggers like this: