1 Doctor Dead, Several Wounded in NY Hospital Shooting
(CN) – New York City’s mayor said Friday evening one doctor is dead and several others are fighting for their lives after a gunman opened fire at a city hospital.
Mayor Bill de Blasio spoke at a news conference Friday, hours after a doctor with a rifle concealed in his lab coat started shooting inside Bronx Lebanon Hospital.
Police said five of the injured were seriously wounded, and one had a gunshot wound to the leg.
Police Commissioner James O’Neill said the shooter then apparently tried to set himself on fire before turning the gun on himself.
A law enforcement official identified the shooter as Dr. Henry Bello, who used to work at the hospital.
The official said Dr. Henry Bello walked into Bronx Lebanon Hospital at about 2:50 p.m. Friday with a rifle concealed in his lab coat and opened fire, killing at least one person and injuring six others. He then apparently killed himself.
