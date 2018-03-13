1 Dead After Bus Carrying Texas Students Plunges Into Ravine

LOXLEY, Ala. (CN) – At least one person is dead after a charter bus carrying students from a Houston-area marching band on a trip to Disney World crashed into a ravine Tuesday morning in Alabama.

Baldwin County Sheriff Huey Hoss Mack confirmed the death to reporters after the crash. He said one other person is in critical condition and five are in serious condition, CBS-affiliate WKRG-TV reported.

Interstate 10 has since been closed, with Alabama state troopers asking people to avoid the area, according to the Associated Press.

Local authorities say the bus that carried members of the Channelview High School Falcon Band plunged off of the highway into a deep ravine and several helicopters responded.

They say the bus left the road before crossing a bridge and falling 35 feet down the ravine, requiring first responders to rappel down to reach the bus.

The band posted a group image one day earlier on its Facebook page showings its members smiling and relaxed before they left Florida for home.

The crash was called into law enforcement at around 5:30 a.m., the Houston Chronicle reported.

Passengers were still being rescued from the bus as of 9 a.m., according to Robyn Bryan, spokeswoman for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

“My heart goes out to those people,” Bryan said. “Just knowing your child may be on a trip and encounter something like this, I know the parents at home are just worried sick.”

